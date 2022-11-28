WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 321,332 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,418,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321,332 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 5.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Accenture worth $1,516,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.69 on Monday, reaching $292.71. 16,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average of $284.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.



