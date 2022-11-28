Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 21,569 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $982,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.12. 4,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $311.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.73.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

