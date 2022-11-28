Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,459,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $532.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,965. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.38. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

