WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $93.94 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 73.9% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $93.94 million and approximately $72.88 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.09 or 0.07668192 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00479576 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,732.57 or 0.29170071 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,055,882,690 coins and its circulating supply is 244,288,776 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,055,882,690 with 244,277,876 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.3760567 USD and is down -14.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $70,789,730.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.