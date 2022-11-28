Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in Boeing by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BA traded down $4.84 on Monday, reaching $173.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,211. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

