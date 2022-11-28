Wharton Business Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $138,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.58. 5,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,539. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

