Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.23 on Monday, reaching $399.86. 81,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,017. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

