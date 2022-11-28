White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,427.90

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,427.90 and last traded at $1,424.61, with a volume of 1294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,401.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,341.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,293.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.42.
Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Further Reading
