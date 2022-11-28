Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,155 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.71. 98,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,620. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

