Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

