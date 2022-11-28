Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $661,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,367 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $347,296,000 after purchasing an additional 895,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.70. 501,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,426,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.