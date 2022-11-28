Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $472,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 957 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 580.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,232,206. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $171.49. 33,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,532. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.57.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

