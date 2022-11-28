Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 223,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 178,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.886 dividend. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

