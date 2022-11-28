Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,232 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.29. 1,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $102.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

