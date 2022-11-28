Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,795. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

