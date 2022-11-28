Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 7,676 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $307,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,597 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

