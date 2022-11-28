Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $56,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, hitting $226.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average of $232.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

