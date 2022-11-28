Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 911 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 686.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.34. 92,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

