Wrapped TRON Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.39 billion and approximately $1.60 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00484852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.37 or 0.29492480 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05264656 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,374,472.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

