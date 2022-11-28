Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $74.93

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.93, but opened at $79.27. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 27,328 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

