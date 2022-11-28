XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 62,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

