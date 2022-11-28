Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,389 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.71. 48,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,679. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.