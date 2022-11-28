Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.26. 63,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,728. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.91. The company has a market capitalization of $281.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

