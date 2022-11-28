Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.13. 211,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,025,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.