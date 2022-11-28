Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 45,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,260. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

