Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.11. 776,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,096. The company has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $299.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average of $164.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

