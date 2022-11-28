Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,569,000 after buying an additional 97,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,601,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,493,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 363,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 172,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 893,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,653,420. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

