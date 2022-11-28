Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,851,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,833,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $187,423,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 714,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,055,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.19. 170,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

