Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 405,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $108.52. 270,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,577. The firm has a market cap of $275.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

