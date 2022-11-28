Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,681 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.31. The stock had a trading volume of 56,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,219. The firm has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.77. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $694.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

