Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,108 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of IT stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $346.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.32 and its 200 day moving average is $280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,633. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.