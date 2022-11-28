Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 749.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 75,310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 66,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.80. 31,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.