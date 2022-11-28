Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $101.76 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $101,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $5.58 on Monday, hitting $318.56. 17,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,788. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.96 and a 200 day moving average of $286.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $323.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

