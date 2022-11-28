Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $54.46 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $54,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

NYSE COP traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.17. 206,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

