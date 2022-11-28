Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $60.64 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $525.15. 26,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $212.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.