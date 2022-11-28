Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 57,194 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.33% of Keysight Technologies worth $80,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $175.45. 11,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,207. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

