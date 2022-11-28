Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visa were worth $151,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Cuts Dividend

NYSE:V traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.