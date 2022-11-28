Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 144,883 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,883 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up about 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $169,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Logitech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $87.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.