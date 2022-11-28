Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 29,180 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.12. 330,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,509,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Profile

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

