10,000 Shares in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.
In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
