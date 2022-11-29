10,000 Shares in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 1,171.43%.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

SLR Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.