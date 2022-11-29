108,139 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 538,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691,394. The company has a market capitalization of $452.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

