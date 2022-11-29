1,497 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

