156,790 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 156,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,962,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,435,000 after purchasing an additional 114,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

SPDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 39,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

