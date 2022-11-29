55,824 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,000. Ferguson makes up 2.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.16. 75,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,148.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

