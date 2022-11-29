75,000 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Ebix makes up 0.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. 2,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.55. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

