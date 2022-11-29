Aaron Vandevender Buys 100,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender bought 100,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,659. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Vandevender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 5.2 %

AMTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,155. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.