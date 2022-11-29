Aaron Vandevender Buys 100,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTIGet Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender bought 100,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,659. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Vandevender also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 28th, Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 5.2 %

AMTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,155. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

