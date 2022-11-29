AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

ELUXY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. 11,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,085. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.52). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.