AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
ELUXY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. 11,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,085. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
