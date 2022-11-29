abrdn European Logistics Income plc (ASLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on December 30th

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ASLI opened at GBX 75.26 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of £310.19 million and a P/E ratio of 626.67. abrdn European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.70 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.41).

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

