abrdn European Logistics Income plc (ASLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on December 30th

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance
Shares of LON:ASLI opened at GBX 75.26 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of £310.19 million and a P/E ratio of 626.67. abrdn European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.70 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.41).
About abrdn European Logistics Income
