ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ACNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. ACNB has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $328.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other ACNB news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 115 shares of company stock valued at $3,764 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

