ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. ACNB has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ACNB’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

Insider Transactions at ACNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ACNB news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 115 shares of company stock worth $3,764 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the second quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 103.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ACNB by 256.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

